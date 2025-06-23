Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Melius upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Melius Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.37 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

