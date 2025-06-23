SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $133.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

