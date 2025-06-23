Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,454,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.0%

SWK opened at $64.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

