State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $1,350,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,388.48. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,786 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $191,574.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,642.52. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,572 shares of company stock worth $5,251,396 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

