State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 472 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Matson by 18,928.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Matson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $109.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $125.69.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

