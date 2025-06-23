Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 266.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 506.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 144.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enovis Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

