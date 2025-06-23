Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,693,000 after buying an additional 27,094,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,860,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,425,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,769,000 after buying an additional 329,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $128.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

