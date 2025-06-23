Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 684 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $470.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

