Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 65.09%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

