Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $152,953,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $77,944,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 15,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 458,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 689,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,648,000 after acquiring an additional 398,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $119.07 on Monday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

