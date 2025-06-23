Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $130.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.40. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 54,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.19, for a total value of $7,075,435.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,135,988.63. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,770. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $46,380,998. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

