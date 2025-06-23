Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $470,535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after buying an additional 3,592,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after buying an additional 2,700,018 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,876,000 after buying an additional 1,858,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after buying an additional 1,590,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $108.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.