Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $203,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,218,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,554,996,000 after acquiring an additional 164,945 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,032,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $452,363,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IFF stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

