Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $274,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $218.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.