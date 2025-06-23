Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $274,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $218.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
