Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ESE opened at $181.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $187.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

