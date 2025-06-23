Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.9% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,724,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5%

WTW opened at $299.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $255.19 and a one year high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

