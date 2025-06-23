Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 119.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $112.63 on Monday. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.23 million. Quaker Houghton had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

