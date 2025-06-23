Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 210,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,350 shares of company stock worth $617,647.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

KYN opened at $12.39 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.