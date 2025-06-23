Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,488 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 89,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $115.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

