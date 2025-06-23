Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after purchasing an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after buying an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after buying an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after buying an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,988,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.93.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

