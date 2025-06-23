Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.