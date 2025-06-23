Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 5,560.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. CIBC raised their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $104.77 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,511.46. This trade represents a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.