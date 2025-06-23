Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

