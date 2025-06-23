Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $263.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.49. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

