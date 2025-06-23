Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

