Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 16,353.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,539,000 after buying an additional 583,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 61,179.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after buying an additional 504,732 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,662,000 after buying an additional 408,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MSCI by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,453,000 after buying an additional 319,083 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

MSCI Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $544.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $554.33 and a 200-day moving average of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $478.33 and a twelve month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

