Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Holdings Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,306,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5,564.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,844 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy stock opened at $288.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.49. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $294.46.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.33.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

