The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $247,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.41 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average of $178.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

