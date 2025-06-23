Top Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – June 21st

United Parcel Service, Shopify, and Carrier Global are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate cargo vessels—such as container ships, tankers and bulk carriers—and generate revenue by transporting goods across the world’s oceans. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight‐rate fluctuations, vessel supply and demand imbalances, and fuel and regulatory costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,093,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,345,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 10,629,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Read More