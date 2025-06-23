Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 63.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) rose 63.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 70,076,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average daily volume of 3,600,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £424,515.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

