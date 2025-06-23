Truefg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truefg LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.