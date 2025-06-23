U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

