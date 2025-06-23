Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,722,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $186.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

