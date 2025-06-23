Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after purchasing an additional 553,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.