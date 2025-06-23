Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,455,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after acquiring an additional 642,813 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,425,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 999,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $76.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3295 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

