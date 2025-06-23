Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $4.98 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

