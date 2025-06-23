Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Weaver Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

