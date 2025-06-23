Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoubleVerify (DV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV):
- 6/12/2025 – DoubleVerify was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2025 – DoubleVerify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 6/12/2025 – DoubleVerify had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/12/2025 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
- 6/12/2025 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2025 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2025 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2025 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.1%
NYSE DV opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
