Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,065,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,205,000 after purchasing an additional 224,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 223,232 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WHR stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 665.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.