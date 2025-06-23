World Equity Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 593,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 96,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 578,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 142,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $851.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 381,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,609,410.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,396,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,795.62. The trade was a 18.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,544.33. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 881,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,411 and sold 166,809 shares valued at $708,914. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

