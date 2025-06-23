World Equity Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.55 and a one year high of $95.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

