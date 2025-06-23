World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.61 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.4851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

