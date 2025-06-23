World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.61 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.