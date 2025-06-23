World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $239,984,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,477,000 after buying an additional 233,165 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,353,000 after buying an additional 577,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after acquiring an additional 161,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $288.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.49. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $294.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

