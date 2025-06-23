World Equity Group Inc. Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,290,000 after acquiring an additional 405,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LPLA opened at $379.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $390.23.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

