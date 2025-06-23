World Equity Group Inc. Grows Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

