World Equity Group Inc. Invests $216,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 20.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
