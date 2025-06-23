World Equity Group Inc. Invests $228,000 in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ATO opened at $153.30 on Monday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

