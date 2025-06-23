World Equity Group Inc. Invests $247,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $523.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $530.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

