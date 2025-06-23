World Equity Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Williams Trading cut their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

