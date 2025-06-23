World Equity Group Inc. Invests $268,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

